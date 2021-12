GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 39th annual Parade of Lights took place on Saturday presented by Bank of Colorado, after its absence last year due to the pandemic. The parade ran from 5– 7 p.m. There was a variety of floats. The last float featured Santa Claus. KKCO 11 News is a proud sponsor.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.