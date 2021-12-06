Advertisement

Sensitive Santa event at Mesa Mall

Mesa Mall
Mesa Mall(Natalie Schievelbein)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa Claus made another appearance at the Mesa Mall for children who need a less chaotic environment for their Christmas photo.

The Santa visit was for children on the autism spectrum and those with related sensory sensitivities. The event created a comfortable space that included a less crowded area, shorter lines, and minimal noise.

Santa Claus was trained for the event. He takes cues from parents and caregivers to accommodate each child’s needs.

