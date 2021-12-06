Advertisement

Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes Monday will be whether he will tell his side of the story.

The prosecution rested Thursday and the defense began calling witnesses.

Attorneys rarely announce whether their clients will take the stand before they actually call them to testify, and Smollett’s attorneys have not made their plans public.

The reasons why Smollett might want to testify begin with just how bizarre the case is. During the trial that started Nov. 29, what emerged was the story of a television star who cast two brothers as his attackers, gave them dialogue to recite, and paid for the rope he told them to fashion into a noose and loop around his neck.

As strange as that sounds, it is the only narrative that has come to the jury from the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. And some legal experts say the only chance Smollett has of beating charges that he lied to the police is by telling jurors his version of what happened on Jan. 29, 2019.

Defense attorney Shay Allen has suggested the brothers, who are Black, were motivated to accuse Smollett of staging the hoax because they disliked the performer — who is gay and Black — and then saw an opportunity to make money.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
Vehicle accident, fatality at Colorado National Monument
Meteorologist Brad Miller.
Meteorologist Brad Miller says farewell to KKCO 11 News
Two males found deceased after a report of a possible shooting (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Identities of two males found dead released by coroner’s office
Powderhorn
Powderhorn Mountain Resort opens for the winter season
Parade of Lights
Parade of Lights held in downtown Grand Junction

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that the city will implement a vaccine...
NYC mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employees