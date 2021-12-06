Vehicle accident, fatality at Colorado National Monument

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the National Park Service, a single-vehicle accident resulting in one fatality occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Colorado National Monument.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers and other agencies responded to the scene about a mile from the west entrance to the monument on Rimrock Dr. According to officials, the vehicle left the road during the course of the incident. Rimrock Dr. was closed for response efforts, then reopened around 2 p.m. However, after 3 p.m., the road did close again to allow a tow truck to remove the vehicle involved. That closure ended around 4:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time if there were any other individuals injured in the accident. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased once proper notifications to his or her family are made.

NPS Law Enforcement Rangers will be investigating the incident. The park service is asking for empathy for the deceased’s family at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.