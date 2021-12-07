Advertisement

Crews concluding flammable fuel reduction work along Little Salt Wash Trail

The project took about five days to complete
Crews removing non-native plants along the Little Salt Wash Trail in Fruita, Colo. on Dec. 6,...
Crews removing non-native plants along the Little Salt Wash Trail in Fruita, Colo. on Dec. 6, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - An inter-agency partnership is wrapping up fuel reduction work along the Little Salt Wash Trail in Fruita.

The Bureau of Land Management, the Lower Valley Fire Protection District, and the City of Fruita coordinated on a the project. Crews cut down non-native trees and brush to help prevent those materials from spreading any blazes in the event of a fire. The project was funded through the BLM’s Community Assistance Program.

According to LVFPD Chief Frank Cavaliere, ”We just follow the wash, we follow other areas that we’ve prioritized so that we do make sure that we have a safe area, safe community.”

Patrick Kieran, Upper Colorado River Fire Prevention and Mitigation Specialist, explained that, “The community benefits greatly when federal and local... governments partnership (sic.) , and this is a prime example of how beneficial it can truly be.”

The project took about five days to complete.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

