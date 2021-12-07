Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

