US 50 Settlement Repair Project winterized

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction crews have suspended work on the US Highway 50 Settlement Repair Project for the winter.

This project focused on laying a new asphalt surface to significantly reduce dips and bumps on a section of US 50 between Grand Junction and Delta, specifically between Mile Point 47.6 and MP 66.7. Over the past year, crews have completed full-depth reclamation at multiple locations, lane level paving, top mat paving, higher guardrail installations, and road stripping.

Due to additional work on the east side near MP 66.7, the project will continue in Spring 2022. Anticipated additional work includes top mat paving, rumble strip installation, remaining guardrail installations, and road stripping.

For more information about this project, please visit codot.gov.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.