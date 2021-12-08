Advertisement

City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms

The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making preparations.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making preparations. The city watches the weather carefully and then decides when the best time is to start plowing and salting the roads will be. They focus on high traffic areas, like Patterson and I-70-B, as well as places that law enforcement and medical personal consistently travel. When speaking on route plans, Trent Prall, the Public Works Director for the city, states, “Bridges first and overpasses. Those are the ones that tend to get coldest the fastest because they don’t have the heat of the earth underneath them, it’s air underneath there so we prioritize those first.”

Roads are clear now but before the snow even falls the City of Grand Junction is busy preparing behind the scenes. They make sure that all equipment Is ready to go as well as drivers. The city received a large amount of new staff this year so they have them practice driving the plows along the main routes. It’s also important to ensure they have plenty of sand and salt mixture built up.

Goals of the snow response plan include improving the safety and mobility of our transportation system by plowing city streets as efficiently as possible, keeping priority streets passable, all the while minimizing traffic disruption. Because Grand Valley winter weather can be unpredictable and the most severe conditions occur when heavy snow is followed by extremely low temperatures, the city asks that everyone do their part to protect from possible injury. Within twenty four hours after every snowfall the front of your home or business must be cleared of snow, ice, and debris.

Officials with the city want to remind people that when the streets get hit with snow, try and stay home. The city can most effectively do their job when you keep the roads clear when winter weather hits.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Michael Tatom, 34, arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Joe Esquibel & Jolene
WWII Veteran reunited with lost items
CMU Football Game
Colorado Mesa University football coach speaks out about racial slurs directed towards his team

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
decadence
Decadence Interview 12/08/2021
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day sign in front of VA Western Colorado
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day