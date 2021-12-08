Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it’s needed.

Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Michael Tatom, 34, arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
CMU Football Game
Colorado Mesa University football coach speaks out about racial slurs directed towards his team
Joe Esquibel & Jolene
WWII Veteran reunited with lost items
Mesa Mall
Sensitive Santa event held at Mesa Mall

Latest News

FILE - Kelly Stokes, Kathy Webb, LaKisha Scott and Brenda Flemons picket outside Kellogg Co. on...
Kellogg’s workers reject deal with 3% raises; strike continues
FILE - Pharmaceutical chief Martin Shkreli speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 4,...
‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: With jury set, trial over Daunte Wright death turns to opening statements