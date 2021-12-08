Advertisement

UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entrance to the Colorado National Monument.
75-year-old dies in accident on Colorado National Monument
Michael Tatom, 34, arrested by Mesa County Sheriff's Office
One arrested in the discharge of a firearm resulting in another shot in the hand
CMU Football Game
Colorado Mesa University football coach speaks out about racial slurs directed towards his team
Joe Esquibel & Jolene
WWII Veteran reunited with lost items
Mesa Mall
Sensitive Santa event held at Mesa Mall

Latest News

Biden to promote bipartisan infrastructure law during trip to Kansas City
Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.
Missing girl in Pennsylvania found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson faces new life sentence in wife’s 2002 death