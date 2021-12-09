Advertisement

Accident at 24 1/2 Road & Patterson, crews cleaning up scene

Please note: This article will be updated once more information is released.
Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Erin Crooks
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Junction Police are on the scene at the intersection of 24 1/2 Road & Patterson.

Police responded to an accident involving two motor vehicles. Traffic is being diverted. Crews are working to clean up the scene. Officials have confirmed injuries in this accident.

This article will be updated with more information once released.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
Clifton Water District
Scheduled water line shutoff for some Clifton residents
Pictured: Willie Wheeler (wanted Clifton man)
In custody: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Riverside Educational Center talks about Colorado Gives Day kk
Riverside Educational Center talks about Colorado Gives Day kkco
Mesa County under contract to buy land for De Beque Community Hall kkco
Mesa County under contract to buy land for De Beque Community Hall kkco
Overdose and addiction in the Grand Valley’s homeless community kkco
Overdose and addiction in the Grand Valley’s homeless community kkco
Toys for Tacos kkco
Toys for Tacos kkco