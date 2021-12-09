GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Comfort Dental has announced its 36th Annual Comfort Dental Care Day. The event allows the public to head to a Comfort Dental location and receive a complimentary visit regardless of whether they have dental insurance or not.

The event is held every December and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Everyone, from adults to children, are eligible to attend the event.

Since its inception, Comfort Dental has provided $24 million in dental services to the community during this event.

“We really have a chance to be able to share with anyone whether they are existing patients or people who have never been here before. And be able to help them get some pain relief or be able to have a little bit cleaner smile before they go into the holiday season. Hopefully make their holiday season a little bit better,” said Jason Noah, Owner of Comfort Dental West.

Comfort Dental mentions that people should check their local Comfort Dental locations for the specific hours of when the event will run.

There are three Comfort Dental location in Grand Junction. West Comfort Dental is located off 25 Rd. by Highway 70 and US 6. While Comfort Dental Braces and Grand Junction Comfort Dental are situated on the corner off US 28 and US 6.

Since the event is nationwide, residents can view other Comfort Dental locations by visiting their website.

Comfort Dental Care Day will take place on Dec. 23 across the nation, with entrance hours varying by location.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.