Grand Junction Police Department holds 29th Annual “Shop with a Cop”

The 29th annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall happened the morning of December 9th.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 29th Annual Shop with a Cop event at Mesa Mall occurred the morning of Dec. 9. This event pairs 5th graders with law enforcement officers for a day of Christmas shopping for family and friends.

The Grand Junction Police Department hosts this event each year and invites other law enforcement agencies from all over Mesa County to join them.

The children are chosen based off of financial need. Two 5th graders from each D51 school are chosen to shop with law enforcement officers. All the funds and services for this program are donated.

After breakfast provided by McDonald’s, officers are paired with their 5th grader from a local elementary school, and they are given $225 for a day of Christmas shopping for family and friends. Over the course of this two day event 50 local children will be able to participate.

