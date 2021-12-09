‘Hour of Coding’ at New Emerson Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Schools around the globe, including School District 51 in Mesa County, are taking part in “Hour of Code.” It’s a global computer science initiative.

“S is for science, T is for technology, E is for engineering, and M is for Mathematics,” described Julia Stephen.

Julia Stephen is a third-grader at New Emerson School, where this week, she and her classmates are taking part in ‘Hour of Code.’

“So, we are coding robots,” said Stephen.

Hour of Code is a worldwide event where the school’s around the globe aim to educate students about computer science and raise awareness about the importance of STEM-related professions.

“Basically the idea is how to teach kids how to code from a young age because they know it’s so important for people to know how to code and so when you learn young; you know how to do it your whole life, and it actually is a big advantage in the workforce,” said Emily Shockley.

With Mesa County Valley School District 51, Emily Shockley says students enjoy this week of STEM education.

“Yeah, I thought it was really fun,” exclaimed Stephen.

According to Shockley, the goal is to make these lessons about coding entertaining yet educational.

“It’s not like you’re just sitting in a dark room on a computer just- you know- typing things in. You are actually having fun with your whole class. Sometimes you’re coding robots like you saw today at New Emerson,” explained Shockley.

Another student, Luke Bagley, believes that learning about coding will help him in the future.

“When you get older and have a job, it will help you,” said Bagley.

Hour of Code is designed to prove that anybody can learn the basics of computer science.

“Hour of Code is a great introduction to coding for students that might’ve not had the opportunity,” explained Shockley.

But also to encourage more students to pursue careers in that field.

“If you can code, you can change the world,” exclaimed Stephen.

D51 has provided computer science education for a few years now and has about 11 schools taking part this year.

