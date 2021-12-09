Mesa View Elementary to advance to Colorado Lego League Challenge State Competition

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A team of eight students in 4th and 5th grade at Mesa View Elementary are getting ready to compete in the Lego League Challenge State Championship in Fountain this weekend. The Hawk Challengers advanced last month in the qualifiers in Fruita and are now practicing to go to the state level competition Saturday.

The competition has four parts. They research a problem, this year based on cargo, and come up with a solution, which they present to the judge. After that, they code a robot which they make out of Legos to perform different cargo-type missions. The robot’s design and the strategy for the mission are also part of the judging.

”The kids get really excited being able to code the robot and watching that robot do exactly what they did,” said Hawk Challengers Mesa View Elementary Head Coach Liz Fitzgerald. “Coding is very abstract but when that robot does exactly what they want it to do and exactly what they told it to do, you should see the cheers and happy faces that light up. For me that’s one of my favorite parts of it, to see them get so excited about what they’re doing and how it works.”

Some kids joined because they like Legos. But others joined because they want to be an engineer or involved with coding when they grow up and knew this is good practice for that type of work.

