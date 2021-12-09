Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
Pictured: Willie Wheeler (wanted Clifton man)
In custody: Clifton man wanted for sex crimes against children
Clifton Water District
Scheduled water line shutoff for some Clifton residents

Latest News

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol
Hassan Al-Adari, head of the political body of the Sadrist bloc and Sadrists delegation, right,...
Iraq, US conclude talks, formally ending combat mission
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case