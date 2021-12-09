Advertisement

Tip a Cop returns at Texas Roadhouse

Mesa County law enforcement officers will be putting on aprons to serve food and collect tips for Special Olympics Colorado.
Texas Roadhouse Tip a Cop
Texas Roadhouse Tip a Cop
By Madelynn Fellet and Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be serving customers at Texas Roadhouse today from 5 to 9 p.m. Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputies and law enforcement officers from around Mesa County will be putting on aprons and serving the community food to collect tips for Special Olympics Colorado.

Tips collected during the event will go towards Special Olympics Colorado. Law enforcement’s fundraising efforts help support 22,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes who participate year-round in 22 different sports including the Summer Games held right here in Grand Junction!

To find the nearest participating Texas Roadhouse location, please visit texasroadhouse.com/location.

