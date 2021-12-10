Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78
An injured migrant woman is moved by rescue personnel from the site of an accident near Tuxtla...
55 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the most immediate concern from a Russian anti-satellite...
Pentagon considering COVID-19 booster mandate for troops