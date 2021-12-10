Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former Bronco, Super Bowl Champion and five-time Pro Bowler, was found dead in his home on Thursday evening, police first told TMZ Sports.

Roswell Georgia police said, according to preliminary reports, “indicated Thomas’ death might have resulted from a medical issue” and “currently no indications that foul play was involved.”

Thomas, who would’ve turned 34 on Christmas, officially announced his retirement from the NFL this past June with a short video that showed him with a peace sign and his characteristic smile.

The Broncos drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech, followed three picks later by Tim Tebow. Who, is forever cemented in history with Thomas, as they connected on the first play in overtime to score a game winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2012 AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

Statistically, Demaryius Thomas was the No. 2 receiver in Broncos history.

We will have more details as they become available.

RIP D.T. #88

