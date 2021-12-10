Mesa County records deadliest month for COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “So, last month, we recorded our deadliest month due to COVID-19 that surpasses our previous deadliest month, which was November of 2020,” said Stefany Busch, spokesperson for Mesa County Public Health.

Stefany Busch with Mesa County Public Health says these two last months account for more than 30 percent of the total deaths due to COVID in Mesa County.

“ It makes up for more deaths than the previous seven months. So, we really got it hard in the last few months,” explained Busch. She suggests possible reasons we are seeing this spike can include multiple factors like the seasonality of the virus.

“Since, we have had years dealing with this virus. We can assume things will just get worse around this time of year,” commented Busch. December is shaping up to be another devastating month, with 16 COVID-19 deaths recorded in just the first week of the month.

The county has been on an upward trend of COVID-19 cases since August. “And we really seeing the result of that of those cases now in the severe outcomes, which is deaths,” said Busch.

The vast majority of those dying from COVID-19, about 80 percent, are among those who are unvaccinated. It is projected that COVID-19 will be the leading cause of death for Mesa County residents in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.