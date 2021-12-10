Advertisement

Ski resorts see relief after recent storms

Powderhorn
Powderhorn((KKCO/KJCT))
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A blast of snow finally makes it to high country. After a warm start to snow season, Colorado resorts finally have relief. Record high temperatures have left mountain resorts reliant on artificial snow. But this most recent storm has Powderhorn seeing twenty inches of snow.

We have seen over two hundred days without snowfall so these recent storms have Ryan Robinson, the Marketing and Sales Director at Powderhorn, thrilled. He states that the most recent storm was not only plentiful but it was also dense which is exactly what they need to build a base on the trails which can hold them over for the entire season. “Exactly what we needed to get additional terrain open,” Ryan states. “Mountain crews are on the mountain working to do trail checks, grooming, track packing, and everything they need to do to get more terrain open here at the resort.”

Ski resorts often depend on snow machines early in the season. This year’s warm temperatures limited snow-making, which can be conducted only at colder temperatures. This has led resorts like Powderhorn to delay opening dates and then limit how much terrain they could open. Despite it all, they made it happen and sold more passes this year than ever before.

The snow fall is also good for the local tourism economy. According to Visit Grand Junction, tourism for this week is up 13% from this same week back in 2019. By having a ski resort so close it enables tourism throughout the Grand Valley through all four seasons. The hiking and mountain biking is obvious during the warmer seasons but certainly helps winter tourism during the cold months that will in turn benefit the restaurants and retail shops that are slower this time of year.

