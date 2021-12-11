Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas warms up before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII...
Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
Law enforcement activity in Orchard Mesa
The first snow of the season is finally coming and the City of Grand Junction is already making...
City of Grand Junction prepares for winter storms
FILE - (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Proposed resolution to remove Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from House committees

Latest News

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
A Grand Junction woman is being recognized for going above and beyond for her work with cats.
Local Woman Recognized for her Work with Cats
The current Clifton branch is the second-busiest library location in Mesa County. Bob...
Proposed New Clifton Branch Library
The Palisade Christian Church has been experiencing trespassing issues for several years,...
Palisade Christian Church Vandalized