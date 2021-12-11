Advertisement

Wildcat Classic Day 2 & CMU Basketball Highlights

All four D51 girls basketball teams took the stage again, along with both CMU Basketball teams
By Dave Ackert
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Girls Varsity Basketball Final Scores:

Legacy vs Central 34-39

Carbon (UT) vs Grand Junction 47-7

Castle View vs Palisade 66-26

Ponderosa vs Fruita Monument 36-40

NCAA DII Basketball Final Scores:

W Black Hills State vs Colorado Mesa 71-77 OT

M Black Hills State vs Colorado Mesa 75-73 OT

