33rd Annual Christmas Show at Cross Orchards

Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and Cross Orchards Historic Site
Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and Cross Orchards Historic Site
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After last year’s absence due to the pandemic, the annual Christmas train show returned to cross orchards in Grand Junction. The Grand Valley Model Railroad Club hosts its 33rd annual Christmas train show.

This year there are new improvements and additions like working signaling, more detailed buildings, new landscaping, Christmas decorations, and much more. The show serves as the club’s annual fundraiser. They expect more than 1000 people to visit, and they welcome the public to stop by to enjoy this Christmas tradition.

“The public can come because they will have a heck of a good time. They’ll see a lot of things they’ve never seen before. We have trains inside; we have trains outside. The museum has a ride-on train. We have a lot of historical items. They’ll just enjoy themselves,” said Mickey Nuttall, Grand Valley Model Railroad Club.

The Christmas Show will be offered on the last four weekends of December. It’s open from 10-4 p.m. at Cross Orchards.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

