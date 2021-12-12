Buzzer beater! CMU men’s basketball wins on final shot
Georgie Dancer hits a walkoff three-pointer to beat Chadron State
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Saturday, December 11th:
RMAC Men’s Basketball
Chadron State 66, Colorado Mesa 69
RMAC Women’s Basketball
Chadron State 52, Colorado Mesa 76
Girls Varsity Basketball (Wildcat Classic)
Legacy 52, Palisade 22
Ponderosa 41, Grand Junction 9
Castle View 47, GJ Central 54 F/OT
Carbon 44, Fruita Monument 37
NBA Basketball
Nuggets 127, San Antonio 112
