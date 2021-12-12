Advertisement

Grand Valley SWAT operators collect for Toys for Tots

They were out there starting at eleven in the morning and wrapped things up around 3 p.m.
The team of SWAT operators collected toys and sought to fill the bearcat truck up with donations.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Shoppers at the Target at the Mesa Mall in Grand Junction on Saturday may have noticed a SWAT team from the Grand Junction Police Department outside the entrance.

There was no emergency going on, however. These SWAT operators were collecting toys for Toys for Tots. Their goal: stuff the bearcat truck with toys for kids in need this Christmas. Detective Bryce Raber explained why the team was out there on Saturday.

According to him, ”[A] Few of us SWAT operators are collecting toys for Toys for Tots. We do this every year. It’s fun to be out here to have some fun with the community and collect some toys for those who need them.”

They were out there starting at eleven in the morning. The team wrapped things up around 3 p.m.

