Advertisement

Nonprofit treats middle schoolers to Christmas shopping spree

The Fraternal Order of Eagles
The Fraternal Order of Eagles((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A nonprofit hosted a Christmas shopping spree for deserving middle schoolers in Mesa County Valley School District 51. The organization treated over 80 children to a shopping spree at Walmart; each child was given $125 to spend as they wished.

The children were accompanied by an Eagle member as they shopped, and many children shopped for themselves and their families. The nonprofit began raising funds for the event back in September and raised about 10,000 dollars. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an organization in grand junction that has raised over $600,000 for various causes in the last 20 years.

“This has been going on for 30 years. There was a woman named Maxin who started all of this, and we’ve just kept the legacy. It’s a great cause, and it’s a very feel-good feel moment for our members to take a child shopping. It’s probably the most rewarding thing we do all year, said Tom Vogt, Eagles Aerie #595 member.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night on the death of Demaryius Thomas.
Updated: Denver Broncos great Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Accident on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
Two adults and two kids sent to hospital after collision on 24 1/2 Rd. and Patterson Road
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of Sgt. Wayne Weyler.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Sgt. Wayne Weyler due to COVID-19
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County records deadliest month for COVID-19
Palisade Christian Church
Local church needs help figure out who is behind some recent vandalism

Latest News

Grand Valley Model Railroad Club and Cross Orchards Historic Site
33rd Annual Christmas Show at Cross Orchards
Cleanup
Fall cleanup in Palisade
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction in 5 states