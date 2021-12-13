Advertisement

City of Montrose announces 2022 municipal election

City council seats are up in District I, II, III, and the At-Large position.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose has announced they will hold a municipal election for four city council seats. The election will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. On the ballot, includes seats in District I, District II, District III, and the At-Large position.

Candidates elected to District I and District II will serve a four-year term. Candidates elected to District III and At-Large will serve a two-year term. A map of the Montrose council districts can be found here.

Montrose residents interested in running for a seat can access the candidate packet here or they can pick up a paper copy from the Montrose City Clerk’s Office located at 433 S. 1st St. The clerk’s office will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

For information about candidacy requirements, please visit cityofmontrose.org/Elections.

Candidates may circulate nomination petitions beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and no later than Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Petitions must include 25 valid signatures for a candidate to be included on the ballot.

For more information, please contact the Montrose City Clerk’s Office at (970) 240-1430 or email cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org.

