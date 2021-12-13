Mesa County adopts 2022 budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners has approved their budget for 2022.

The board of commissioners has approved a $245.6 million budget for 2022. According to the county, the total county budget is an increase of $50.6 million, or 26%, over the 2021 adopted budget. The net county budget, which deducts interfund transfers and internal services, which totals $207 million.

Each county commissioner provided a statement regarding the approval of the 2022 budget:

“The adopted budget for 2022 carries on the County’s commitment to fiscal stability while enhancing services for our community,” said Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “This budget also positions Mesa County to better serve our growing community well into the future, and it allows us to invest in our employees.”

“Although it seems like the worst of the economic downturn is behind us, the budget for next year remains conservative in its approach to economic risks,” said Scott McInnis, Mesa County Commissioner. “It’s important that we remain vigilant to save for a rainy day.”

“We are proud to adopt a budget that is fiscally prudent and while investing in additional resources to strengthen the quality of life in Mesa County,” said Cody Davis, Mesa County Commissioner. “We are excited about all the wonderful projects that we will be breaking ground on next year.

For more information about the budget, please visit mesacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.