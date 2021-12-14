Health insurance deadline fast approaching for coverage beginning in the new year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday, Dec. 15 is the last day for Coloradans to enroll in health insurance in order to have coverage beginning on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. This is specifically for those who want to enroll in an individual health insurance, and not those who want to enroll in an insurance through an employer.

It is important to note: While open enrollment will continue here in Colorado and across the country until Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, people who want to have their health insurance in place by Jan. 1, must enroll by Dec. 15.

Coloradans can get help in choosing an insurance plan by visiting Connect for Health Colorado or by calling (855) 752-6749.

For more information, please visit content.govdelivery.com.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.