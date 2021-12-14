Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries closed on upcoming holidays

All public library locations will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, and Jan 1.
Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.
Mesa County Public Libraries will reopen on January 19th.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All Mesa County Public Library locations will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday, as well as closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 for New Year’s Day.

During these closures, the library’s website will remain functional. Patrons will be able to place holds, renew materials, and use eResources such as Mango Languages, OverDrive Digital Library, and Kanopy.

For more information about library locations and normal operation hours, please visit mesacountylibraries.org/hours.

