Tips to prevent crime around the Christmas season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is saying it sees increases in certain types of crimes around Christmas time. With delivery drivers leaving packages on front porches and people traveling and leaving their homes empty, some may try to take advantage of opportunities that especially arise around Christmas.

Heidi Davidson, Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Police Department, outlined a few measures the public can take to deter theft, such as when shopping online.

Davidson recommended that, “If you’re going to shop online and have things delivered to your home, make a network with your neighbors so if you’re not there to accept your package when it’s delivered, maybe you have a trusted family member or neighbor that can come by when you get the alert that it’s been delivered and grab it for you.”

Getting packages delivered to your place of work can also help prevent them from getting stolen, according to Davidson.

She also offered some tips for in-person shopping safety. “When you’re out shopping at the mall or at any of our retailers downtown during the holiday season, make sure that you’re keeping close track of your wallet and your purse. Make sure that you’re not leaving valuables unattended in your car when you’re shopping, and when you bring home all your packages at night, bring them inside along with any other valuables that you have in your car, including firearms.”

Traveling around Christmas? The Grand Junction Police Dept. recommends not to post about those plans in advance. Doing so can put a target on your house as being empty, drawing break-ins and other issues.

The GJPD also offers a service to those who do travel but want a set of eyes on their homes to look out for any signs of burglary or property damage. Davidson explained that, “The Grand Junction Police Department offers a vacation-watch program. You can go online to our website... and you can sign up for this free service, where our volunteers will drive by your home. They’ll look for any cars that shouldn’t be there, they’ll look for anything that’s been disturbed in your home.”

The sign-up form for that program can be found here.

Another thing to watch out for during Christmas: scam charities and calls asking for help. A sense of urgency for a donation can be a red flag for illegitimate charities and causes.

The police department is also encouraging members of the public to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 970-242-6707 if they see anything suspicious or out-of-place in their neighborhoods.

