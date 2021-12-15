29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 29 Rd. south of Patterson Road was closed due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The Grand Junction Police Department say they responded to multiple reports of an individual with a gunshot wound.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, there are resources available to you:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in a crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To reach them, call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). is a hotline for individuals in a crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To reach them, call

HELLO to 741741. This is a free 24/7 confidential service. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speaker with a trained listener, textto. This is a free 24/7 confidential service.

