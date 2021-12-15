District 51 parents express views on COVID-19 protocols in schools, assigned book at board of education meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday evening was the new Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education’s first business meeting since three new directors were sworn in back in November.

A large crowd of parents turned out to the meeting on Tuesday. Among the concerns parents brought forward during the public comment section: COVID-19 policy in schools. Some parents expressed concern over their kids catching COVID-19 and bringing it home, and said the district should follow health department guidance on proper protocols. Others expressed their wish that the district avoid implementing any mask mandates for students, among other issues.

Another topic of concern raised was a book that some parents are saying is inappropriate. The book is called This Book is Anti-Racist, and was written by Tiffany Jewell. A number of parents expressed that the book their middle schoolers were assigned to read taught divisive content and was ideologically-charged.

