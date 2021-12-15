Keeping up with the holiday shopping demand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The end of November and December is the busiest time of year for shopping, especially retail. Natalie Schievelbein with the Mesa Mall says there has been a significant increase in shoppers over the past month.

“We have seen a huge number of people come into the mall in the past few weeks from Black Friday to prepping for Christmas,” said Mesa Mall Marketing Director Natalie Schievelbein. “But our stores are doing a really great job at keeping up with the needs.”

Kaytlyn Boyer with Buckle says this store in Grand Junction is one of their higher volume locations.

“Over the holiday season we’ve experienced a great amount of growth,” said Grand Junction Buckle Assistant Manager Kaytlyn Boyer. “We’re actually 56% up as a store.”

With the huge increase in shoppers, she explains how they’ve been able to keep up with the increase in demand.

“We have an expanded inventory that most guests don’t know about,” said Boyer. “So we’re able to utilize those resources to get products that they wouldn’t even be able to see online.”

They also receive shipments seven days a week to keep up with the amount of stock leaving.

“We’re able to keep a lot of product in store to keep our guests happily supplied,” said Boyer.

The supply chain shortage is still a very real problem in our community. But local stores say they are doing a great job to counter that and make sure their customers don’t run into problems finding their holiday gifts in time for Christmas.

According to mall officials, most of the other stores are also in good shape, and not short on product. Many stores either adjusted their inventory to avoid backordered items due to the supply chain shortage or thought ahead and stocked more of what’s trending right now.

“We’ve seen a lot of our stores that have robust inventories because they did a great job at planning for the incoming holidays and making sure to pre order for all of that,” said Schievelbein.

