LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

Strong winds west of a line of severe thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes are producing blinding snow squalls over portions of Nebraska and South Dakota. https://t.co/a7fgOm7VkI — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 15, 2021

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

