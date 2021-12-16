Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound
29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado
The board of education convened at Colorado Mesa University on Tues., Dec. 14, 2021.
District 51 parents express views on COVID-19 protocols in schools, assigned book at board of education meeting
The entrance of the Delta Health hospital in Delta, Colo.
Delta Health hospital facing financial difficulties, seeking Sole Community Hospital status
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell