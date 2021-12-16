Advertisement

Mother bear makes home under California house

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROVIA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - It is not unusual to call the exterminator about pests in your basement or crawl space, but imagine finding out those pests are bears.

Jerry Shutman discovered a mother bear and her cub had made themselves a home inside of the crawl space of his home.

He first noticed the pair in his yard early Monday morning.

“I looked out the window and checked the cover on the crawl space, and it had been dislodged,” Shutman said.

He said that the bear and her cub have been in his crawl space before but always left shortly afterwards.

Recently, Shutman noticed that the mother bear is now dragging plants and clumps of grass to the crawl space.

“My guess is she’s going to have a baby, a cub, but I don’t know for sure,” he said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they are starting to see bears making themselves a home in crawl spaces more often.

The bears are searching for dens for the cold months ahead, and some are choosing a house instead of a natural den.

“I’m worried. They make a mess. They tear up the insulation underneath. I know that’s already happened, and I’m afraid that they’re going to tear electrical wires,” Shutman said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound
29 Rd. was closed due to law enforcement activity
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Case of omicron variant found in Western Colorado
The board of education convened at Colorado Mesa University on Tues., Dec. 14, 2021.
District 51 parents express views on COVID-19 protocols in schools, assigned book at board of education meeting
The entrance of the Delta Health hospital in Delta, Colo.
Delta Health hospital facing financial difficulties, seeking Sole Community Hospital status
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.
Remains found in 1982 ID’d as member of The O’Jays
The fate of Mark Meadows is in the Department of Justice's hands.
DOJ receives contempt referral against Mark Meadows
Cyrus Vance Jr., Manhattan District Attorney, is interviewed in his office, Tuesday, Nov. 30,...
DA’s last big decision: Whether to charge Trump