Utility Billing and the General Services department moving to a new facility

The City of Grand Junction is planning to move its Utility Billing and General Services department to a new building.
Inside look of the new building where utility billing and general services department will be moving into.(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City Hall has been the location for Grand Junction residents to pay their utility bills in-person and to complete other financial transactions. In an effort to improve the customer service experience for residents, the City of Grand Junction has decided to move its Utility Billing and the General Services Department to a new location.

The city announced the purchase of the Grand Junction Federal Credit Union building located at 910 Main Street, this is where they will be moving their services too.

Residents impacted by this transition will be customers who go in-person to pay utility bills or need financial services from the General Services Department.

The purpose behind moving to a new building was to accommodate the public by allowing them easier access to services inside the building.

The credit union building has a drive-thru which these new services will allow the public to take advantage of for a more straightforward use of services. The public will also have the option of meeting in-person. The new location will feature off-street, non-metered parking for customers.

The building transition will begin on Jan. 3, 2022. Business hours will run from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit the City of Grand Junction’s website.

