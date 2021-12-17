Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol holds press conference

CSP press conference
CSP press conference((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol talks about the importance of the slow down, move over the law as the holidays approach.

The Mesa County Traffic Incident Management team, which comprises several agencies, has a mission to remove incidents from Colorado’s highways and restore normal travel operations. This holiday season, they encourage the public to beware of highway emergency scenes and slow down or move over for all first responders.

Captain Matt Ozanic says highway emergencies put the responders in a vulnerable place working alongside traffic, so he urges the public to yield the right-of-way.

”Move over laws give stopped the vehicle and their drivers wider girth between them and the highway traffic ahead. These were passed due to alarmingly high numbers of injuries and deaths from collisions where workers stopped on the side of our highway,” said Ozanic.

Last year the Colorado State Patrol investigated 2,061 crashes that involved a driver who failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. A driver who fails to yield for stopped emergency vehicles and causes bodily injury to another person will be charged with a class one misdemeanor.

