Grand Junction Police Department launches recruiting effort to target women

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is leading a new campaign in which they are looking to recruit women. They believe women change the culture and that’s the concept with which the Grand Junction Police department is leading their newest recruiting campaign to attract exceptional law enforcement applicants to serve the city.

Although women make up slightly more than half of the population in the United States, only roughly 12% of police officers in the country are women. Some research has shown that female officers use less physical force than men and that they are more effective at de-escalating violent situations.

The department states they already employ a group of dedicated, exceptional professionals But they can continue to grow and improve, and create a more diverse police force. Suzette Freidenberger, a female commander states, “It helps to promote our community as a whole and shows we are a diverse community and we welcome the diversity in this community. So bring in more females.”

The campaign is going to start off locally and then will be pushed out nation wide as a way to reach a larger audience.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.