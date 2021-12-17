Advertisement

Grant secured to renovate the Montrose Potato Growers building

The building is one of the most iconic structures in Montrose, having served a major role in making Montrose a regional hub for agriculture.
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose has been selected by the Colorado State Historical Fund to receive $250,000 to rehabilitate the Montrose Potato Growers Association building.

The grant funds will be used for stabilization and rehabilitation of the historic decks around the building, window and door restoration, and exterior masonry repointing. The building is one of the most iconic structures in Montrose, having served a major role in making Montrose a regional hub for agriculture. It was completed in 1908, but remained underutilized since the 1960s and fell into disrepair. This grant will help restore it to its original condition.

”This is one of our most iconic structures in downtown Montrose,” said City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer. “It’s very important, its been around for a long time. Its where the merchants, farmers, and ranchers used to bring their products to be loaded onto the railroad just adjacent to the building.”

The project will also add to the economic vitality of Montrose’s West Main Complete Streets Project. It is projected to be finished approximately by the end of 2023.

