Groundbreaking on the Jac Kephart Gallery

The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project.
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Art Center is growing as construction begins on a brand new expansion project. The Jac Kephart Gallery is named after a local artist who was active in the community. The new gallery will feature Jac’s work four times a year.

Not only will the space provide an extra 1,700 square feet to the gallery, but it will also allow for the installation of a modern fire mitigation system to protect the building and collections, an upgrade to the permanent collection preservation, and provide a new space for the education programs offered to the community, which are used by more than 3,000 children in Western Colorado annually.

The project is expected to be completed by March of 2022

