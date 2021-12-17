School officials address new TikTok challenge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new TikTok trend circulating the app may be encouraging students to make threats against schools. The TikTok trend is said to take place on Friday.

School districts across the country are warning parents about this potential TikTok challenge as well as taking precautions to protect students and staff.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 Spokesperson Emily Shockley, said the district and local law enforcement are aware of the TikTok trend. Shockley said there have been no specific or credible threats to any D51 schools, however they are taking all threats seriously and are investigating them as they are reported.

Thursday evening, D51 sent out an email to parents.

The email reads, “Dear D51 Families - The district and local law enforcement are aware of a TikTok trend that is taking place across the nation called ‘National School Shooting Day.’ There have been no specific or credible threats to any D51 schools. However, we have received a handful of tips today that we believe to be prompted by this TikTok trend. We’ll continue to investigate any reports that come in and treat them seriously. We are working with our law enforcement partners to monitor the situation. At this point, we plan to have school tomorrow and will have security and law enforcement presence at buildings out of an abundance of caution.”

