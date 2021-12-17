Advertisement

Western Slope teams win to open up Tiger Invitational

Grand Junction and Delta each picked up a win on the court
By Dave Ackert and Simon Lehrer
Published: Dec. 16, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores from Thursday, December 16th:

Boys Varsity Basketball

Delta 47, Battle Mountain 45

Montezuma-Cortez 43, Grand Junction 57

Girls Varsity Basketball

Palisade 29, Delta 64

Grand Junction 11, Glenwood Springs 50

Fruita Monument 53, Green River 39

Girls Varsity Wrestling

D51 Phoenix 54, North Fork 6

NHL Hockey

Avalanche 2, Nashville 5

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

