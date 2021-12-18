Delta Health reminisces on anniversary of first COVID-19 vaccine given in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A year from today, Delta Health administered the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Delta County. The recipient was Delta Health Surgical Tech Gwen Eslinger.

“I’m glad to have gotten the vaccine,” said Eslinger in 2020 after receiving the vaccine. “It’s been stressful for the [healthcare workers], and we must get this done so that we can stay here and take care of our patients. It means a lot to all of us and it’s giving me hope.”

Eslinger was one of 175 frontline healthcare workers at Delta Health who signed up for the first round of vaccines.

“I remember last year being very anxious that the vaccine would not be available soon enough to protect our healthcare heroes,” said Jody Roeber, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Delta Health. “Today, one year later, I am grateful for those that have continued to care for the sick and suffering during the pandemic, and I am so proud to be associated with the amazing healthcare heroes who have protected and cared for our community.”

Since then, Delta Health has administered over 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community. They are continuing to supply COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at their primary care clinics.

“I am so grateful that we now have the boosters available,” said Roeber. “Delta Health and our community partners have done an amazing job through their county-wide effort of providing access to vaccines for the community. We know that our work is not finished, but we will continue to work hard and to provide quality, compassionate healthcare to our community.”

For more information about Delta Health COVID-19 vaccines, please visit deltahealthco.org.

