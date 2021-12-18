Don McLean planning stop in Grand Junction on tour celebrating 50 years since ‘American Pie’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Don McLean will be making a stop in Grand Junction on his tour celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of his song “American Pie.”

He will be performing at the Avalon Theater on July 8, 2022. On Friday, McLean shared more about the tour and what he is looking forward to. He says he has been preparing to hit the road, and expressed his gratitude to his fans in the Grand Valley.

”I feel very fortunate at the age that I am, I’m 76 years old, to have the next two years pretty much spoken for in terms of where I’m going to be, and to be lucky enough to get into the groove, you know, because traveling and touring requires a certain... set of muscles and stamina,” explained McLean.

His other stop in Colorado will be in Denver on July 7, 2022 at the Paramount Theater.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.