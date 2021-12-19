Advertisement

Wreaths Across America in Grand Junction

By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wreaths Across America came to a Grand Junction to honor veterans this Christmas season. The veterans memorial cemetery of western Colorado and patriot guard riders of the Western Slope hosted the second day of the annual wreath-laying today.

“We are honoring those who have served. We are honoring those who are serving and remembering,” said Angela Ingalls with veteran memorial cemetery.

Ingalls with the veterans memorial cemetery says today’s memorial concluded the Wreaths Across America program. The nationwide initiative involves wreaths to be placed on the graves of fallen soldiers.

“Today, we will be honoring the branches of service and laying wreaths for them as well,” explained Ingalls.

Wreaths Across America began about thirty years ago in Arlington, Virginia. Art Edwards with Colorado Patriot Guard Riders says thousands of cemeteries since then participated in the initiative every year.

“Today, there was placed roughly about 3-thousand cemeteries across the country are now involve doing it also, " said Edwards.

He says they began the program at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in 2007 and has grown throughout the years.

“When we started out, we only had the wreaths you saw being placed this morning. That’s the only wreaths we had here. And since that time, we have now covered this entire cemetery, added Edwards.

They also cover the Orchard Mesa cemetery and other smaller cemeteries here in the valley.

Ingalls says they participate in the program for many reasons but most importantly.

“Honor the sacrifices that were made,” exclaimed Ingalls.

Yesterday about 2,700 wreaths were placed on the headstones of veterans with the help of community members, community partners, and volunteers.

