Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drivers may have had some travel troubles on Sunday on Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa.

A two vehicle crash happened around 2:30 in the afternoon. One vehicle crashed into a power poll, destabilizing it, and another vehicle hit the poll’s guide wires and ended up propped up on them. The incident happened in front of the Dairy Queen at Highway 50 and Linden Ave.

People in both vehicles were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.