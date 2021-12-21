Advertisement

10-year-old Fruita boy fighting a rare blood disease

A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia.
A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 10-year-old Fruita boy is fighting a rare disease called severe Aplastic Anemia. Aplastic Anemia is a condition that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells. The condition leaves you prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding. A rare and serious condition, that affects only one or two people per one million.

During his fight, Carter Wells, remains positive but it doesn’t come without its struggles. Due to the severity of which Carter has Aplastic Anemia he has contracted nearly every rare side effect that comes with treatment. Currently he remains at risk of kidney failure. In spite of this Carter’s favorite way to stay positive is to wear a hot dog costume during his treatments.

Dr. Taizo Nakano who is one of the doctors helping to treat carter says his transplant was successful providing the stem cell machinery to make blood again. Yet it is still a balancing act and a battle for his body to get along with that new immune system. But overall Dr. Nakano is optimistic and admires Carters positive attitude through all the ups and downs. “The heart of this story is it’s this guy who has decided to not only lighten up the situation in his own room but for the staff,” Dr. Nakano states. “Essentially what I think is he is trying to bring up morale around him.”

Carter required an immediate bone marrow transplant and while his fight is not over he has seen some improvements. Before the transplant Carter received seventy life saving blood transfusions and since his transplant in November has only received two. These transplants have saved Carter’s life and his family is pushing to bring awareness to blood donation. Carter and his family also wanted to share his story this holiday season to give hope to other families who are fighting for their children as well.

https://gofund.me/5201d93d

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred by the Dairy Queen on Highway 50 and Linden Ave. in Orchard Mesa.
Car accident closes Highway 50 in Orchard Mesa
Colorado has the highest quit rate in the country.
Rising employee turnover causes problems for Mesa County
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of a crash. Upon arrival, they found...
Trash trucker operator suffers serious injuries after being hit by his own vehicle
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash

Latest News

Delta County to test CodeRED Emergency Alert System
Delta County to test CodeRED Emergency Alert System
covid
Capacity remains limited across Mesa County hospitals
Colorado State Patrol
One dead and several others injured in a crash between a suburban and dump truck
Grand Junction Police Department Traffic Incident
Four vehicle accident on Patterson shuts down westbound lanes